Mehli Mistry’s Position at TEDT in Focus After His Removal from Tata Trusts

According to a senior official, Mistry's removal from the two major trusts has effectively curtailed his influence. "We will review terms as and when they come up. As of today, we are not concerned, since his influence stemmed from the two main trusts. Our job is done,” he said.



Mistry is the promoter of the M Pallonji Group of companies, with interests in industrial painting, shipping, dredging, car dealerships and others. Several Tata companies are associates or partners of his ventures.