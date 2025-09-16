Manipal Hospitals Fast-Tracks IPO Plan After Buying Sahyadri, Eyes Higher Valuation

In April 2023, Temasek made the largest-ever private equity investment in the Indian healthcare sector by raising its stake to become Manipal’s controlling shareholder. The transaction, valued at around ₹16,000 crore, placed Manipal’s worth at ₹40,000–42,000 crore. Following the Sahyadri acquisition, Business Standard reported that the group’s valuation had surged to $13 billion (over ₹1.1 lakh crore).