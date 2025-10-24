In a filing to the BSE, L&T said it has bagged "an order from Hindalco for setting up a 180 KTPA aluminium smelter along with the gas treatment centre for their upcoming greenfield project in Odisha." According to filing, it "has also secured an order for setting up... coke oven battery 6 A/B from TATA Steel, Jamshedpur." The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction and plant installation.