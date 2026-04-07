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KisaanSay Raises ₹34 Crore From NABVENTURES, Others

Founded by Nitin Puri, Vaishali Mehta & Manoj Karki, KisaanSay offers consumers a range of single origin food products

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KisaanSay Raises ₹34 Crore From NABVENTURES, Others
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Food startup KisaanSay has raised ₹34 crore from Investors, including NABVENTURES and senior industry leaders to expand its business.

Founded by Nitin Puri, Vaishali Mehta & Manoj Karki, KisaanSay offers consumers a range of single origin food products.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it has closed a ₹34 crore funding round led by NABVENTURES through the AgriSURE Fund (Agri Fund for Startups & Rural Enterprises).

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The round also saw participation from senior industry leaders.

KissanSay will use funds to scale its distribution, marketing & brand-building efforts, further strengthen the team and deploy a full-stack technology infrastructure.

Nitin Puri, Founder, KisaanSay, said, "Coupled with NABARD's extensive internal ecosystem of credit, market access, infrastructure support & farmer institution-building, this partnership with NABVENTURES gives us a tremendous advantage in expanding KisaanSay's supply-side footprint across the country." This partnership will enable us to accelerate growth, deepen farmer engagement, and deliver high-quality, traceable food products to consumers at scale, he added.

With a portfolio of over 100 SKUs spanning 12 categories, KisaanSay operates through a co-brand/ co-profit partnership with 25 farmer enterprises comprising 50,000 farmers across 9 states.

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