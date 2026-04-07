KisaanSay Raises ₹34 Crore From NABVENTURES, Others

Nitin Puri, Founder, KisaanSay, said, "Coupled with NABARD's extensive internal ecosystem of credit, market access, infrastructure support & farmer institution-building, this partnership with NABVENTURES gives us a tremendous advantage in expanding KisaanSay's supply-side footprint across the country." This partnership will enable us to accelerate growth, deepen farmer engagement, and deliver high-quality, traceable food products to consumers at scale, he added.