"The Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its third year, continued to cast a long shadow on global stability. As the months progressed, new fault lines emerged in the Middle East. Disruptions in the Red Sea and heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz unsettled vital energy corridors, forcing global trade to recalibrate. Towards the close of the year, tariff hikes announced by the United States brought fresh headwinds, shaking investor confidence and adding a new layer of uncertainty to global flows." Against this backdrop, oil and gas markets remained under pressure, with the accelerating pace of the energy transition amplifying volatility.