The company currently has an annual capacity of 8.24 lakh units at its Chennai plant, he said, adding, "Another 1.7 lakh units capacity will come in October of this year (from the Talegaon plant), taking the overall capacity to 9.94 lakh annually, a jump of 20 per cent." Another 80,000 units capacity will come at the Talegaon plant in FY28 taking the company's total capacity to nearly 11 lakh units annually, Garg said, adding it will "take care of the growth for the next few years for both domestic as well as exports." Export contribution in terms of revenue last year was about 21 per cent, and it has jumped to 27 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal, he said, adding, "Now with domestic also growing, it presents us a great opportunity." With production capacity also coming at the right time, the company has enough headroom to cater to both domestic and export markets, Garg noted.