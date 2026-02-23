Godrej Industries has sought shareholder approval to extend Nadir Godrej's term till August, delaying the generational leadership transition.
The move follows the 2024 Godrej family split, with Pirojsha set to lead the Godrej Industries Group and other next-gen members heading key businesses.
The group is sharpening focus on core sectors and exploring acquisitions, especially in consumer goods and animal feed.
Godrej Industries, the holding company of the Godrej Industries Group (GIG), has proposed an extension for its incumbent Chairman and Managing Director Nadir Godrej, ahead of a planned leadership transition later this year.
The 75 year-old business veteran, who was earlier expected to step down in April, will now continue in his role until August, subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution, Economic Times reported.
The move is aimed at ensuring a smooth handover of responsibilities to Pirojsha Godrej, marking a generational shift at one of India's oldest and most respected business houses.
Pirojsha, the son of Adi Godrej, currently serves as Executive Vice-Chairperson of GIG. He also chairs key group companies including Godrej Properties, Godrej Capital and Godrej Fund Management. Over the past few years, he has been closely involved in steering the group's strategic direction and was instrumental in negotiating the landmark Godrej family settlement.
In April 2024, the broader Godrej Group was amicably split between two branches of the family. The Godrej Industries Group, led by Adi and Nadir Godrej, now operates separately from the Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), managed by the other set of cousins.
The split was widely seen as a major milestone in the 127-year-old conglomerate’s history, aimed at reducing overlaps and sharpening business focus.
The next generation of the family is already playing a visible role across businesses. Pirojsha's sister Nisaba Godrej heads Godrej Consumer Products, while Tanya Dubash serves as Executive Director and chief brand officer. Nadir Godrej's sons are also active in the group's agri and chemicals businesses.
Since the split, Pirojsha has emphasised faster decision-making and building a performance-driven culture. GIG is focusing on six core sectors, FMCG, real estate, chemicals, agri-business, financial services and real estate private equity, the areas where it sees strong long-term growth.
This development also comes at a time when the conglomerate is actively scouting acquisitions in consumer goods and animal feed. Speaking during the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Nadir said, "We are constantly looking for acquisitions."
The strategy follows recent deals such as the acquisition of men's grooming brand Muuchstac, signalling that even as leadership changes, expansion remains firmly on the agenda.