According to Jason Lee, Director of Posco International, "This is a big step forward for us to the Indian market which is the most promising BESS market in the world. With this opportunity we will diversify our partnership with the market leading enterprise, ACME, and enlarge our biz activities in India." "Based on this agreement, our company will further contribute to the expansion of energy efficiency initiatives in the Indian market and establish a stronger foundation for long-term growth," Lu TianJun, General Manager of Lishen said.