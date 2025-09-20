Aaiji Group to Invest ₹100 Cr in Affordable Projects in Lothal-Dholera Corridor in Gujarat

Aaiji Group to invest ₹100 crore in affordable residential and commercial projects along the Lothal-Dholera corridor, Gujarat, over the next two years.
Investment driven by rising demand from tourism, heritage, and industrial projects in the region.
Dholera already hosts 100+ companies, including Tata Electronics’ USD 10.9 billion semiconductor plant, boosting jobs and growth.
MD Lalit Parihar said the company aims to deliver modern, high-quality spaces for residents, businesses, and investors.
Aaiji Group will invest ₹100 crore to develop affordable residential and commercial spaces along the Lothal Dholera corridor in Gujarat over the next two years, a top company official said.
The initiative comes as the region experiences strong economic growth, supported by major tourism, heritage and industrial projects, Aaiji Group Managing Director Lalit Parihar said.
“In the next two years, the Lothal - Dholera belt is projected to witness huge demand for residential apartments and commercial spaces,” Parihar said.
Dholera is home to over 100 companies and landmark projects, including Tata Electronics’ USD 10.9 billion semiconductor plant, creating significant employment opportunities, he added.
“Our ₹100 crore investment reflects our confidence in the corridor’s potential and our commitment to deliver modern, high-quality developments for residents, businesses and investors,” he said.