Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Krutrim Cuts 50 More Jobs in Its Third Layoff Round

Ola Krutrim, the AI venture led by Bhavish Aggarwal, has trimmed its workforce once again, letting go of about 50 people from its linguistics division. The company said the move was tied to the completion of its current data annotation phase and forms part of a broader restructuring effort