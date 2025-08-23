Chiranjeev Saluja, MD & CEO, Premier Energies, said, "This is the technology of the future. As one of the first few companies to bring 620 W DCR modules to market, we are offering a future-ready solution to help solar power investors and consumers in extracting more energy and value from every ray of the sun." He said these modules are also compliant with India's Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) regulations, and support government's 'make in India' initiative.