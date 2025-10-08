Coral Reefs in Lakshadweep at High Risk as Microplastic Pollution Deepens Ecological Threats

Study reveals alarming microplastic levels in Lakshadweep’s waters and sediments.
Pollution weakens coral resilience and disrupts marine food chains across the atolls.
Experts urge stricter waste management and monitoring to prevent ecological collapse.
Lakshadweep faces high risk of plastic pollution in its waters and coral reefs due to garbage burning, public littering from tourism and the unscientific disposal of packaging materials, PET bottles and cosmetics, according to TOI.
The first multi-island microplastics (MPs) assessment in Lakshadweep coral reef ecosystem has revealed severe contamination in both water and sediments, as per a study by a marine research team from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).
The study, recently published in Elsevier’s Journal of Hazardous Materials, involved sampling from 24 sites across six inhabited atolls—Kavaratti, Agatti, Kadmat, Amini, Minicoy and Kalpeni—with four sampling locations in each. This region forms part of the Maldives-Lakshadweep-Chagos Archipelago tropical moist forests ecoregion, which includes 12 atolls, three reefs and five submerged banks.
Speaking about the findings, P Hari Parved, senior research fellow at Cusat’s marine biology department told TOI that the average concentration of microplastics in surface seawater was around 57 particles per cubic metre, while sediments contained about 97 particles per kilogram. Most MPs were fragments and fibres smaller than 1 mm, primarily white and blue, with polyethylene, polupropylene and polyethylene terephthalate as dominant polymers.
The study also found that monsoon winds and ocean currents drive a seasonal buildup of MPs in Lakshadweep Sea. Analysis of seawater and sediments showed that fragments and fibres made up nearly 75% of all microplastics, mainly resulting from the breakdown of packaging materials , containers, PET bottles and cosmetics.
Rising Risks to Marine Life
The study published by the US National Library of Medicine indicated a deeper ecological domino effect stating that microplastics accumulation may be undermining the very resilience of Lakshadweep’s corals to climate stressors. Coral health and their ability to recover from bleaching events can be weakened by tiny particles that infiltrate sediments and change microbial dynamics and nutrient exchange.
These particles may be consumed by nearby fish and invertebrates, which could have an impact on their survival, growth, and ability to reproduce. Bioaccumulation may eventually increase hazards further up the food chain, affecting the safety of seafood and the general welfare of the community. This demonstrates how urgently multidisciplinary monitoring and source reduction tactics are needed.