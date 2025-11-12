India Ranks 9th Globally Among Countries Hit Hardest by Extreme Weather Since 1995, Says Report

In terms of the number of people most affected by extreme weather in 2024, India ranked third behind Bangladesh and the Philippines. Flooding was the worst disaster overall, which affected almost 50 million people across the world in 2024. This was followed by heat waves, which affected around 33 million, and droughts, which affected over 29 million. One of the worst events on record in 2024 was Typhoon Trami which hit the Philippines in October and killed more than a hundred people and affected millions.