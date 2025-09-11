Geneva Deadlock: How Big Oil Blocked a Global Plastics Treaty—Explained

This failure is not just a procedural setback; it is a stark warning. Plastic pollution is surging unchecked, with annual production now exceeding 460 million tons and projected to nearly triple to 1.2 billion tons by 2060 (OECD). Only 9% of that plastic is ever recycled. The rest is landfilled, incinerated, or leaks into soils, rivers, and oceans—adding to the 20 million tons of plastics already spilling into the environment each year. Geneva’s collapse entrenches a dangerous status quo.