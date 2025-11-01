UP RERA Approves 15 New Projects Worth 2,434 Cr Across Eight Districts

According to the authority, the newly approved projects are spread across Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Noida and Jhansi. Of these, Shahjahanpur received the highest number of clearances with three projects, followed by Lucknow, which also secured three approvals. Two projects each were sanctioned in Mathura, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad, while Hapur, Noida, and Jhansi got one project each.