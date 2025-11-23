Rolls-Royce Expects Non-Govt biz in Power Systems to Outgrow Govt Supplies by 2026-27

When asked by when non-governmental is expected to surpass the governmental business, Rolls-Royce India Pvt Ltd Executive Vice-President and Managing Director MTU India Pvt Ltd, GS Selwyn said," Moving forward from (20)26-27 onwards, we'll be at a level of 60-40, — 60 towards powergen (non-government) and 40 towards governmental, while the overall pie is also growing in terms of the growth." Elaborating the strategy on the way forward, he said," The way we are looking at opportunities in India is number one on national security. We are strengthening national security through our competitively advantaged products both in naval as well as land defence." Earlier, the company used to source and sell but it has signed up with the three different entities to bring propulsion engine production into India as well as localisation for both naval and land defence requirements, Selwyn added.