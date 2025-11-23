Mcap of 7 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Surges ₹1.28 Lakh Cr; RIL, Airtel Biggest Gainers

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹1,28,281.52 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a positive trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 669.14 points or 0.79%.
While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ICICI Bank faced erosion in their valuation.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by ₹36,673 crore to ₹20,92,052.61 crore.
Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by ₹36,579.01 crore to ₹12,33,279.85 crore.
The valuation of Infosys zoomed by ₹17,490.03 crore to ₹6,41,688.83 crore, and that of TCS rallied by ₹16,299.49 crore to ₹11,39,715.66 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank grew by ₹14,608.22 crore to ₹15,35,132.56 crore, and that of State Bank of India rose by ₹4,846.08 crore to ₹8,97,769.87 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's mcap advanced by ₹1,785.69 crore to ₹5,71,972.75 crore.
However, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance eroded by ₹8,244.79 crore to ₹6,25,328.59 crore.
The mcap of LIC tumbled by ₹4,522.38 crore to ₹5,70,578.04 crore.
ICICI Bank's mcap declined by ₹1,248.08 crore to ₹9,79,126.35 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.