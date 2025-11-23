Mcap of 7 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Surges ₹1.28 Lakh Cr; RIL, Airtel Biggest Gainers

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹1,28,281.52 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a positive trend in equities