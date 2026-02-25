  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Waaree energies premier energies shares tank over

Waaree Energies, Premier Energies Shares Tank Over 14%

Shares of Waaree Energies and Premier Energies fell sharply, dropping over 14% amid market pressures

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Waaree Energies, Premier Energies Shares Tank Over 14%
info_icon

Shares of companies related to solar sector tumbled on Wednesday after the US announced preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87 per cent on imports of certain Indian solar goods.

The stock of Waaree Energies tumbled 14.99 per cent, Premier Energies tanked 14.23 per cent, Vikram Solar dived 7.47 per cent and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy dipped 1.41 per cent on the BSE.

The US has announced preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87 per cent on imports of certain Indian solar goods alleging that the products are unfairly subsidised by New Delhi.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
IEA Ministerial Meeting - null
IEA Meeting Strengthens Global Energy Cooperation Amid Rising Energy Demand

BY Outlook Planet Desk

"On February 24, 2026, the US Department of Commerce announced its preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules (solar cells), from India, Indonesia, and the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)," a US order has said.

These duties are different from the 10 per cent tariffs announced by the Trump-administration on all countries from February 24.

According to the order, solar imports from India into the US increased to USD 792.6 million in 2024 from USD 83.86 million in 2022. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×