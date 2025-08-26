  1. home
Sugs Lloyd Fixes IPO Price Band at ₹117-123/Share; Public Issue to Open on Aug 29

The ₹85.6-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 2, and the shares of Sugs Lloyd will be listed on the BSE's SME platform, the company said in a statement

PTI
IPO Central
Sugs Lloyd Photo: IPO Central
  • Sugs Lloyd Ltd set IPO price band at ₹117–123 per share.

  • IPO opens August 29 and closes September 2.

  • Shares to be listed on BSE’s SME platform.

  • Entirely a fresh issue of up to 69.64 lakh equity shares, face value ₹10.

  • Expected to raise ₹85.66 crore at upper band.

Integrated EPC player Sugs Lloyd Ltd on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of ₹117-123 per share for the initial public offer, which will open for public subscription on August 29.

The ₹85.6-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 2, and the shares of Sugs Lloyd will be listed on the BSE's SME platform, the company said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 69.64 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to raise ₹85.66 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹64 crore will be utilised to meet working capital requirements, while the balance will go towards general corporate purposes and issue expenses, according to the red herring prospectus.

Incorporated in 2009, Sugs Lloyd is engaged in electrical transmission and distribution, solar and civil EPC projects.

Its services include development of transmission and distribution infrastructure, construction of substations, and upgrading and modification of power systems. The company also offers outage management solutions to distribution companies.

In FY25, New Delhi-based Sugs Lloyd reported revenue from operations of ₹176.20 crore, a growth of over 171 per cent from ₹65.12 crore in FY24. Its net profit rose to ₹16.72 crore from ₹8.70 crore in the previous fiscal.

3Dimension Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO.

Published At:
