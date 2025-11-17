Markets Rise in Early Trade on Strong Quarterly Performance by Corporates

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, "Q2 results declared so far indicate an uptrend in earnings growth. Net profits have grown by 10.8%, which is the best in the last six quarters." He noted that this was higher than estimates. The present trends in consumption indicate that earnings will further improve in Q3. Discretionary consumption, particularly automobiles, will lead earnings growth in the third quarter.