The simplest way to stay clear of AI scams is to pause and not react immediately. Don’t trust a voice or video just because it looks and sounds familiar, always double-check through another channel you know is genuine. If a “relative” calls in distress, call them back on their usual number. If your “CEO” emails you for an urgent transfer, confirm in person or over an official line. Check website addresses letter by letter, look for verified domains and never click on links sent over random messages. Scammers want you to act fast, so verify and then act.