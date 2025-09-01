Outside, the steel frames are a far cry from the lanes of Chawri Bazar in Delhi where the company began its journey as a small auto parts trading firm over six decades ago. Since then, the business has shed its metal-and-mechanics image. Today, it runs on software, sensors and electrification and has grown to be one of India’s largest auto-component makers with 76 manufacturing facilities in six countries and a market cap of about ₹70,000 crore.