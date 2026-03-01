How Decision Architecture Drives ESG Success: Teri Survey Insights from Arupendra Nath Mullick

Respondent Profile: The survey was administered through the Teri Council for Business Sustainability (Teri CBS) network of Indian chief sustainability officers. It was set up as an independent and credible platform for corporate leaders to address issues related to sustainable development and promote leadership in environmental management, social responsibility and economic performance. It aims to catalyse corporate climate leadership by fostering sustainability-driven innovation, policy advocacy and capacity building. This survey universe comprises senior sustainability leaders in Teri CBS network across large listed companies, Indian subsidiaries of multinational companies, public sector enterprises and firms embedded in global supply chains. Selection was role-based: participants actively shape or oversee sustainability strategies within their organisations. Responses reflect leadership perspectives rather than audited outcomes, capturing how priorities are framed.