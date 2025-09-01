Alongside, the GP industry has also grown and matured. Global LPs have different options to get India exposure. The choice is between the large global funds, the regional and pan-Asian funds, and the domestic managers; the choice is between stage—venture capital and PE; the choice is between a fund doing a specific sector or a more generalist fund. And, of course, the perennial question is whether to do PE at all or get India exposure through investing in mid-cap public markets.