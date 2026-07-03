Meet the Odisha Start-up Building Drones, Killer Robots and Missiles

That curiosity found its first serious outlet in his first year at VSSUT when a group of students took on the challenge of monitoring sedimentation in the Hirakud dam using satellite and rocketry technology. What began as a student initiative spiralled into Asia's first multi-purpose student rocketry mission, a project that earned national recognition, was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat radio address and was subsequently adopted by the Indian Space Research Organisation.