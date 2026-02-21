AI in Legal Sector Needs Ethical Guardrails, Strong Data Protection: Experts

"At Khaitan & Co, we use proprietary AI tools for assistive drafting and research. However, the final judgment and strategic decision remain firmly with our lawyers, who bring an understanding of the complex Indian legal system and market context." "Over the years, it is likely to become more integrated into the legal system through indigenous tools, shifting the role of junior lawyers from manual tasks to analytical and strategic work. Within the judiciary, AI could assist judges by summarising the facts and arguments, allowing them enough time to focus on core judicial reasoning," Bhargava said.