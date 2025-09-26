JSW Steel Hails SC Verdict on Bhushan Power and Steel

In a filing to the exchanges, JSW Steel said, "Supreme Court has delivered a landmark judgement concerning one of the largest corporate resolutions in the history of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC Code) and has preserved the integrity and sanctity of the IBC Code by upholding the finality of implemented resolution plans by successful resolution applicants." JSW Steel said the court has today delivered its judgment in the appeals filed by the erstwhile promoters and certain operational creditors of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. (BPSL).