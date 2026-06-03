Why Is US Threatening India With Forced Labour Tariffs While Negotiating A Trade Deal?

Introduction

The timing could not have been more deliberate. Even as a US trade delegation led by Assistant United States Trade Representative (USTR) Brendan Lynch was sitting inside offices in New Delhi — working through what both sides had called the final stretch of a bilateral trade agreement — Washington released a report proposing fresh tariffs on India. The stated reason was forced labour.

The Office of the USTR launched Section 301 investigations on March 12 into the acts, policies, and practices of 60 economies related to the failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.