Reliance Ties Up with Google to Offer Gemini Pro Plan Free to Some Jio Users For 18 Months

Reliance Industries Ltd, through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Ltd, has partnered with Google to offer Jio users aged 18–25 free access to Google’s Gemini Pro AI service worth up to ₹ 35,000 for 18 months.
The limited-period offer, part of a broader Reliance–Google partnership to accelerate AI adoption across India, opens on October 30. It is available to Jio customers under 25 years of age on eligible Unlimited 5G plans, without any additional cost to Jio.
Setting out the ambition behind the tie-up, Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said: “Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered — where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow."
Gemini Pro includes unlimited chats, 2TB of cloud storage, video generation on Veo 3.1, image generation via Nano Banana, and other advanced AI tools.
Eligible users on 5G Unlimited prepaid or postpaid plans starting at Rs 349 can activate the offer via the “Claim Now” banner in the MyJio app. The benefits continue for 18 months as long as the user remains on an Unlimited 5G plan. Existing Gemini Pro subscribers using a valid Gmail ID can switch to the complimentary “Google AI Pro – Powered by Jio” plan once their current paid term ends.
Reliance also announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud to expand access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). The partnership aims to help Indian organizations train and deploy larger AI models, deliver faster inferencing, and accelerate enterprise AI adoption.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said Reliance has been a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future. “...Together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India.”
As part of the expanded alliance, Reliance Intelligence will become a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud to drive the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian businesses. It will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise AI agents within Gemini Enterprise, alongside Google’s and third-party offerings.