Reliance Ties Up with Google to Offer Gemini Pro Plan Free to Some Jio Users For 18 Months

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said Reliance has been a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future. “...Together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India.”