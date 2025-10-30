India's Soybean Meal Exports Fall by 11 % due to High Prices

D N Pathak, SOPA's Executive Director, told PTI, "Indian soybean meal prices remain high compared to those from major exporters like the United States, Brazil and Argentina. This has led to a decline in demand for Indian soybean meal in the international market." Soybean meal is the product left after soybean oil is extracted in processing plants. This product is a significant source of protein and is used to produce food products like soy flour and soybean chunks, as well as animal feed and poultry and fish feed.