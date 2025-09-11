Indian Real Estate Receive $80Bn Institutional Investments Since 2010: CREDAI-Colliers Report

Colliers India CEO Badal Yagnik said, "Fuelled by supportive policies, envisaged demand traction and rising developer as well as investor interest, Indian real estate is poised for decades of growth acceleration across most asset classes." Projecting the growth potential of each asset class in the realm of Indian real estate, he highlighted that both Grade A office and industrial stock of the country is expected to surpass the 2 billion sq ft-mark by 2047.