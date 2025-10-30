Farming and Farmers' Welfare Became Part Of Government Agenda Only After 2014: Adityanath

Adityanath, according to an official statement, while addressing farmers said, "In 2014, when Modi ji's government was formed, for the first time, farming and farmers' interests were brought to the centre of governance. Earlier, no one cared about the health of the soil that grows our crops. Prime Minister Modi introduced the Soil Health Card scheme, and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi freed farmers from the clutches of moneylenders." He said his government fulfilled the promise of waiving loans of 86 lakh farmers on the first day of assuming office in 2017.