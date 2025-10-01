“We have long been searching for start-ups with the potential for global growth in Northeast India. Raincheck Earth has crafted the world-renowned gin in less than two years since its founding, driven by their passion for their products and exceptional craftsmanship,” says Yasuhiro Seo, partner at TRTL Ventures and goes on to add, “We see enormous potential in Cherrapunji Craft Gin due to its unique approach in a crowded market.”