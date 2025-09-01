My Favourite: Pizza Hut, Indian Subcontinent MD Rohan Pewekar's Top Films and Sport

Favourite Book
I have learned a lot about leadership from David Novak’s Taking People with You. It gave me a mantra I continue to live by: success is not a solo journey. It is about uniting people around a shared goal and helping them grow alongside you.
Favourite Film
The Shawshank Redemption is an all-time favourite and a timeless classic. It reminds me of the power of hope, friendship and the resilience of the human spirit. Every time I watch it, it reveals something new to me.
Favourite Sport
Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a discipline that combines mental toughness, physical strength and astute strategy; it is more than just a sport. It requires perseverance, accuracy and intense focus. Practising MMA has taught me the importance of balance, control and pushing past limits. It is a constant reminder of how mastering the mind and body go hand in hand.
Favourite Cuisine
My favourite cuisine is Italian. The simplicity of its ingredients, the richness of its flavours and the warmth it brings to every meal make it feel like a celebration. Let us just say my love for Italian food and a well-made pizza in particular runs both personally and professionally deep.
Favourite Holiday Destination
Zanzibar has been my favourite place to unwind and disconnect. Time slows down on the island, letting you breathe deeper and live slower. Its blend of tranquil beaches, rich culture and natural beauty offers a sense of peace I rarely find elsewhere. It is a place one should go to recharge.
(As told to Srabastee Biswas)