How Kotak Alt Assets' Stake Play for Jaiprakash Power Can Spoil Vedanta's Bid for Jaiprakash Associates?

Kotak Alts’ offer for CCPS could result in the company gaining a 25% stake in JP Power if it converts the instruments. This would further trigger an open offer for a further 26% stake. If the open offer is fully subscribed, Kotak Alts would end up holding the majority stake and commanding ownership double of the holding company Jaiprakash Associates in JP Power. JAL has 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power.