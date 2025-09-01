One, under NTR, the standard deduction under the new tax system has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000. This is reflected in Form 16. Two, NTR now allows a higher deduction on the employer’s contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) under Section 80CCD (2) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and this will appear in the revised Form 16 for the relevant financial year. Three, if the employee submits Form 12BBA, Form 16 will also show tax deducted on other income sources (such as interest or rent) and tax collected at source (TCS) on specified high-value spends. Without Form 12BBA, only salary-related TDS is reflected.