How State Populism and Fiscal Spending Are Slowing India’s Growth

Sitharaman stated that there are several issues with the fiscal prudence of the states, and freebies are one of them, along with committed expenditure. She highlighted how it is the job of the finance minister to generate revenue; a state budget or national budget cannot be about having given away revenue. “It is then that borrowing is resorted to, when revenue doesn’t increase much and the levels of committed expenditure and freebies are high,” she said. She highlighted that from next year onwards, the central government’s focus will be on the debt-to-GDP ratio and that both the Centre and the states have to adhere to it. For the financial year ending 2026 (April–March), the Centre has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP. The government has been steadfastly working towards reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio, especially after economic conditions worsened post the pandemic era.